Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow showers possible today, then warming temps

The Truckee-Tahoe area can expect slowly rising temperatures after the possibility of snow today, the National Weather Service said.

Snow showers are likely this afternoon, with around an inch expected. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph. More snow showers could fall tonight. Lows will drop to 17.

The rest of the week will be sunny to mostly sunny.

Highs will reach 47 on Wednesday, and 50 on Thursday. Winds on Thursday and that night will be 5 to 10 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible.

Friday’s high will get to 62, Saturday’s will make it to 71, and Sunday’s will reach 69.

Highs on Monday will hit 68.