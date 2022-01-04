Truckee-Tahoe weather: Some snow today, later this week
Under an inch of snow is forecast for today, with about the same amount expected later this week, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will reach 36. Lows will drop to 28 tonight. Winds will be 20 to 25 mph, dropping to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Wednesday’s high will hit 41, with lows dipping to 27 that night.
Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday, with highs around 44. Lows will settle at 28 that night. Under a half inch of snow could fall late Thursday.
Snow is likely between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday. Highs will reach 38, and lows will bottom out around 22.
Saturday’s highs will reach 37, Sunday’s will climb to 38, and Monday’s will reach 40.
