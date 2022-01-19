Truckee-Tahoe weather: Sun, here we come
Sunny skies will remain for at least the next seven days, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will reach 43, with lows dropping to 22 tonight.
Highs will hit 47 on Thursday, and 40 on Friday. Lows will land around 20 both nights.
Saturday’s high will climb to 41, and Sunday’s will make it to 45. Lows will hover in the upper teens to low 20s.
Monday’s high will hit 50, and Tuesday’s will rise to 47.
