Truckee-Tahoe weather: Sun into next week
Days will continue to be sunny with highs hovering around 50 next week, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will reach 44. Lows will drop to 20 tonight.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy before becoming sunny. Highs will climb to 47 on Saturday, and 46 on Sunday. Lows will be around 20 both nights.
Monday’s high will make it to 53, and Tuesday’s will hit 48, while Wednesday and Thursday’s will reach 49.
