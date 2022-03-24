Truckee-Tahoe weather: Sun will follow weekend rain, snow

This weekend will bring a slight chance of snow showers before sun returns to the area next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today (high of 65) and Friday (high of 68) will be mostly sunny. Lows will be in the upper 30s both nights.

Saturday will be partly sunny. Highs will be around 66. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph. Lows will drop to 36 that night, when winds could gust to 25 mph.

There’s a 20% chance of showers on Sunday. Highs will reach 55. Lows will drop to 28 that night, when there’s a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow showers are possible before 2 p.m. Monday, followed by rain showers. Highs will climb to 45, with lows settling at 26 that night. There’s a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 p.m.





Tuesday (high of 53) and Wednesday (high of 56) will be sunny.