Truckee-Tahoe weather: Sunny skies continue into next week

Sunny days will continue at least until the middle of next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will hit 42. Lows will dip to 16 tonight.

Friday and Saturday’s highs will reach 45, with Sunday’s climbing to 47. Lows will land in the upper teens to lower 20s all three nights.

Monday’s high will get to 42, Tuesday’s will reach 31, and Wednesday’s will hit 37.