Truckee-Tahoe weather: Sunny skies extend into next week

Highs will linger in the lows to mid-50s into next week, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny into Monday.

Today and Wednesday’s highs will reach 50. Lows will drop to the lower 20s both nights, with 5 to 10 mph winds tonight and Wednesday.

Thursday’s high will hit 52, and Friday’s will make it to 55. Lows will hover around 25 both nights.

Saturday’s high will reach 56, Sunday’s will get to 57, and Monday’s will top out at only 51.