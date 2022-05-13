Truckee-Tahoe weather: Sunny weekend, then cooler
Highs will hit 70 this weekend before dropping to the 50s by Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny today through Tuesday, then mostly to partly sunny.
Highs will reach 61 today. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon and tonight. Lows will dip to 35.
Saturday and Sunday’s high will make it to 70. Lows will land around 40 both nights. Expect 5 to 10 mph winds Saturday night through Sunday night.
Highs will climb to 66 on Monday, 68 on Tuesday and 69 on Wednesday.
There’s a slight chance of showers on Thursday. Highs will get to 58.
