Truckee-Tahoe weather: Temps start downward slide today

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. today to 9 p.m. Friday.

Today’s high will reach 71. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this afternoon, with 30 mph gusts possible. Lows will land at 38 tonight. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph, with 25 mph gusts.

Friday’s high will get to 58. Winds will climb to 15 to 20 mph that morning, with 35 mph gusts possible. Winds will settle at 5 to 10 mph after midnight, though 30 mph gusts could occur. Lows will drop to 31.

There’s a 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Saturday. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph that afternoon. Highs will hit 54, and lows will drop to 31. Winds could gust to 30 mph that night.

Highs will get to 63 on Sunday, 73 on Monday, 77 on Tuesday, and 79 on Wednesday.