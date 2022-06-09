Truckee-Tahoe weather: Temps to cool briefly early next week
Highs will take a dive early next week before quickly rising again, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny into next week.
Today’s high will reach 81. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon and evening. Lows will land around 49.
Friday’s high will get to 84, and Saturday’s will hit 81. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph Friday, and 10 to 15 mph Saturday. Lows will drop to 50 both nights.
There’s a slight chance of showers Sunday morning, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will get to 64, with lows dipping to 37.
Highs will reach 65 on Monday, 73 on Tuesday, and 79 on Wednesday.
