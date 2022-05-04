Truckee-Tahoe weather: Temps to drop with chance of snow showers
A chance of snow showers arrives Sunday and will linger into next week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny, with highs around 69. Lows will drop to 40.
It’ll be partly sunny on Thursday, when highs will hit 60. Winds will start at 5 to 10 mph, growing to 15 to 20 mph that afternoon. Gusts could reach 30 mph both day and night. Lows will dip to 39.
Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 59. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, and then 15 to 20 mph that afternoon. Gusts could hit 35 mph day and night. Lows will sink to 33.
Saturday will be sunny, with highs at 54. Lows will settle around 27 that night.
A chance of snow showers starts Sunday and lasts through at least Tuesday.
Highs will get to 39 on Sunday and Monday, and 46 on Tuesday.
