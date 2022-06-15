Truckee-Tahoe weather: Temps to heat back up next week

Temperatures are forecast to dip into the 50s this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny into next week, except for Friday, which is forecast to be mostly sunny.

Today’s high will reach 76. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this afternoon, and 5 to 15 mph tonight. Lows will drop to 46.

On Thursday highs will get to 70. Winds will start at 5 to 10 mph, growing to 15 to 20 mph that afternoon, with 35 mph gusts possible day and night. Lows will dip to 41.

Friday’s highs will make it to 57. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph that morning. Expect 40 mph gusts during the day, and 35 mph ones that night. Lows will settle around 33.

There’s a 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Saturday, and another chance before 11 p.m. Highs will reach 55, and lows will land around 30.

Highs will climb to 62 on Sunday, 71 on Monday, and 75 on Tuesday.