Truckee-Tahoe weather: Temps to jump by almost 25 degrees by Thursday

Rain chances reach 50% on Sunday, and highs will only get to 59. Lows will bottom out around 38 that night.

Submitted by Margie Lockwood

Highs will dip into the 50s this weekend, but reach the 80s by Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will hit 66. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph today, and 5 to 10 mph tonight. Lows will dip to 42.

Saturday’s high will get to 60. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. There’s a 30% chance of showers after 11 p.m. Lows will land around 42.

Next week will be sunny to mostly sunny.

Highs will get to 69 on Monday, 77 on Tuesday, 79 on Wednesday, and 83 on Thursday.