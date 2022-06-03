Truckee-Tahoe weather: Temps to jump by almost 25 degrees by Thursday
Highs will dip into the 50s this weekend, but reach the 80s by Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will hit 66. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph today, and 5 to 10 mph tonight. Lows will dip to 42.
Saturday’s high will get to 60. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. There’s a 30% chance of showers after 11 p.m. Lows will land around 42.
Rain chances reach 50% on Sunday, and highs will only get to 59. Lows will bottom out around 38 that night.
Next week will be sunny to mostly sunny.
Highs will get to 69 on Monday, 77 on Tuesday, 79 on Wednesday, and 83 on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee-Tahoe weather: Temps to jump by almost 25 degrees by Thursday
Highs will dip into the 50s this weekend, but reach the 80s by Thursday, the National Weather Service said.