Truckee-Tahoe weather: Temps will climb; rain, snow possible midweek

Highs will slowly rise over the next several days, falling again once the chance of rain and snow arrive, the National Weather Service said.

Today and Saturday will be sunny. Highs will reach 34 today, and 43 Saturday.

Sunday will start out mostly cloudy, then become sunny. Highs will climb to 46. Lows will drop to 21 that night.

Monday’s high will hit 52, and Tuesday’s will reach 56. Lows will hover in the upper 20s both nights.

There’s a chance of rain Wednesday, when highs will top out at 51. Rain and snow are possible that night, when lows will dip to 25.

There’s a chance of snow Thursday. Highs will reach 42.