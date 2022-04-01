Truckee-Tahoe weather: Temps will start to climb
Temperatures will slowly start to rise starting next week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny, with highs around 59. Lows will drop to 30 tonight.
Saturday (high of 58) and Sunday (high of 56) will be mostly sunny. Lows will land in the upper 20s.
Expect 10 to 15 mph winds on Sunday, with 25 mph gusts possible that night.
Monday will be mostly sunny, with the rest of the work week bringing sunny skies.
Highs will reach 54 on Monday, 58 on Tuesday, 61 on Wednesday, and 67 on Thursday.
