Truckee-Tahoe weather: Thunderstorms possible on Thursday

There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, with more rain possible this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny, with highs around 73. Lows will drop to 42 tonight. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph day and night.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Thursday. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, growing to 10 to 15 mph that afternoon. Gusts could hit 30 mph. Highs will reach 70, and lows will dip to 42 that night.

Friday’s highs will climb to 68. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph that afternoon, and 5 to 15 mph that night. Lows will drop to 44.

There’s a 20% chance of showers on Saturday. Highs will reach 60. Lows will bottom out around 44.

More showers are possible Sunday and that night. Highs will hit 60, with lows dipping to 39.

Highs will make it to 69 on Monday, and 74 on Tuesday.