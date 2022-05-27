Truckee-Tahoe weather: Warmer next week

Donner Creek was a great place to play for Bella.

Submitted by Greg Zirbel

Winds and cooler weather will continue through the weekend, with temperatures starting to warm up next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 65. Winds will start at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon, Gusts could reach 30 mph. Lows will drop to 39 tonight, and winds will be 10 to 15 mph.

The weekend will be partly to mostly sunny.

Saturday’s highs will climb to 56. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, and then 15 to 20 mph that afternoon. Gusts could hit 35 mph. There’s a 30% chance of showers that night. Winds will decrease from 15 to 20 mph to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Lows will land at 33.

Expect highs of 55 on Sunday, and lows of 29 that night. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that day, and 10 to 15 mph that night.

Highs will reach 56 on Monday, 66 on Tuesday, 73 on Wednesday, and 72 on Thursday.