Truckee-Tahoe weather: Warmer temps near week’s end

Highs will slowly grow warmer near the week’s end, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny through the week.

Today’s high will hit 46. Lows will drop to 21 tonight.

Wednesday’s high will reach 44. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph. There’s a 20% chance of snow showers that night, when lows will dip to 15.

Thursday’s high will only get to 35. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Lows will settle at 15.





Highs will get to 51 on Friday, 52 on Saturday, and 47 on Sunday. They’ll make it to 53 on Monday.