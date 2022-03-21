Truckee-Tahoe weather: Warmer temps this week

Highs will hover mostly in the 60s this week, with a sharp dip in temperatures on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny through Saturday.

Today’s high will hit 54. Lows will drop to 30 tonight.

Highs will reach 59 on Tuesday, 64 on Wednesday, and 62 on Thursday. Expect 10 to 15 mph winds Tuesday. Lows will dip to around 31 all three nights.

Friday’s high will get to 63, and Saturday’s will top out at 62.

There’s a chance of rain and snow on Sunday. Highs will hit 48.