Truckee-Tahoe weather: Warmer weekend, then slightly cooler
Temperatures will trend upward for the weekend, only to drop a few degrees once the next work week arrives, the National Weather Service said.
Today will start cloudy, then clear. Highs will hit 49, with lows dropping to 26. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph day and night.
Friday’s high will reach 60, Saturday’s will make it to 70, and Sunday’s will get to 69. Lows will range from 35 to 40 over the three nights.
Highs will reach 67 on Monday, 66 on Tuesday, and 65 on Wednesday.
