Truckee-Tahoe weather: Wind advisory in effect today

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.

It’ll remain sunny into next week.

Today’s high will reach 69, with lows dropping to 29 tonight. Winds will start at 5 to 10 mph, growing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts could reach 30 mph. Winds will die down tonight, dropping to 5 to 10 mph this evening.

Highs will hit 53 on Friday. Lows will dip to 30. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph during the day, with gusts around 25 mph.

Highs will climb to 64 on Saturday, and 68 on Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s both nights.

Expect highs of 72 on Monday, 76 on Tuesday, and 77 on Wednesday.