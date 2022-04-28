Truckee-Tahoe weather: Windy Saturday, sunny Sunday ahead
A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny, with highs around 47. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph today, with 25 mph gusts possible. They’ll be 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Lows will drop to 23 tonight.
Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 60. Lows will dip to 33.
Saturday’s high will get to 59. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. There’s a 20% chance of showers late that night. Lows will land at 32.
Sunday will be sunny, with highs at 61. Lows will settle at 34.
There’s a slight chance of showers Monday morning, then rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and noon. Highs will climb to 54. Lows will drop to 28.
Highs will top out at 60 on Tuesday, and 67 on Wednesday.
