Truckee-Tahoe weather: Windy tonight through Friday
Winds will pick up tonight through Friday, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny into next week.
Graphics provided by the National Weather Service.
Today’s high will reach 77. Lows will drop to 45 tonight, when winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Gusts could reach 20 mph.
Thursday’s high will get to 71, with lows landing around 32. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph day and night, with 30 mph gusts possible during the day.
Expect highs of 59 on Friday, and lows of 35. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph that day, dropping to 5 to 10 mph that night.
Highs will climb to 68 on Saturday, 72 on Sunday, 75 on Monday, and 74 on Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee-Tahoe weather: Windy tonight through Friday
Winds will pick up tonight through Friday, the National Weather Service said.