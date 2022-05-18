Truckee-Tahoe weather: Windy tonight through Friday

Winds will pick up tonight through Friday, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny into next week.

Graphics provided by the National Weather Service.

Today’s high will reach 77. Lows will drop to 45 tonight, when winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Gusts could reach 20 mph.

Thursday’s high will get to 71, with lows landing around 32. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph day and night, with 30 mph gusts possible during the day.

Expect highs of 59 on Friday, and lows of 35. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph that day, dropping to 5 to 10 mph that night.

Highs will climb to 68 on Saturday, 72 on Sunday, 75 on Monday, and 74 on Tuesday.