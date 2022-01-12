Truckee-Tahoe weather: Sunny to mostly sunny skies ahead
Temperatures will settle into the 40s for the next several days, with sunny to mostly sunny skies, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will hit 52, and Thursday’s will reach 48. Lows will drop into the low to mid-20s both nights.
Friday’s high will climb to 40, Saturday’s will make it to 47, and Sunday’s will top out at 46. Lows will settle in the lower 20s all three nights.
Monday’s high will hit 46, and Tuesday’s will reach 45.
