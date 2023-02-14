Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency introduces plan to grow housing solutions

The agency includes members from Nevada County, Placer County, Tahoe Forest Hospital District, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Truckee Donner Public Utility District, Truckee Tahoe Airport District, and the Town of Truckee.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency Board of Directors approved a five-year strategic plan on Jan. 18 which sets forth a roadmap to expand services, programs, and funding for housing the local workforce.

Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency is a new joint powers authority formed in 2020 by four public agencies to address the housing needs of their employees. The Agency has grown to include seven public agencies including Nevada County, Placer County, Tahoe Forest Hospital District, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Truckee Donner Public Utility District, Truckee Tahoe Airport District and the Town of Truckee.

In 2022, recognizing the regions’ growing housing needs, the agency determined that the founding mission, to serve the employees of its member agencies, needed to expand in order to better serve the entire community.

“We care deeply about the region’s rapidly growing housing challenges. Our 2023 Strategic Plan outlines a framework that includes six targets, goals, and objectives to help us pursue housing solutions for our Truckee-Tahoe community. We hope to make a material improvement in workforce housing in the years to come,” stated Harry Weis, CEO of Tahoe Forest Hospital District and TTWHA board chair.

TTWHA provides housing services to member agency employees including general housing education, programs to access rental homes, home purchase navigation and assistance, and other activities to increase the inventory of available units. The new strategic direction will include expanded programs to serve a greater workforce, an acquisition program to preserve existing workforce housing, as well as development pursuits focused on creating middle-income housing.

“Our seven public member agencies all have different missions and legal frameworks for how they can allocate funding, but at the end of the day we are all committed to housing. The agency offers us a pathway to come together and work on these solutions creatively as partners,” said Brian Wright, general manager for the Truckee Donner Public Utility District and TTWHA board member.

As part of the agency expansion outlined in the strategic plan, a new nonprofit workforce housing fund is being created to combine public and private dollars to create financial tools for local housing programs and projects. The goal is to raise $10 million in public contributions in its first five years and unlock matching private funds to increase housing opportunities and capacity in the region.

To view the new agency strategic plan, visit http://www.ttjpa.org/about-us .

To learn more about Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency, including ways to partner through the new Housing Fund, contact Emily Vitas, Executive Director, at emily@ttjpa.org .