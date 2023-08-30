Truckee tallies seven goals in win at Incline

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Truckee girls’ soccer team improved to 2-0 in Class 3A Northern West League play on Monday after a dominant 7-0 win at Incline.

The Wolverines traveled to Incline Village for the contest and took control early on with a goal in the 12th minute followed by two more before the first half ended. Truckee continued to dominate the ball in the second half, adding four more goals before the final whistle.

“They all play really well together,” said first-year Head Coach Ashly Gillis. “They’re one of the smartest groups I’ve ever coached.”

Gillis has coached soccer for 16 years and said she’s excited to see what this year’s Wolverines can do on the pitch.

“It’s the combination of three really good age groups that have all melded into one varsity team,” she said. “This is a really, really special group.”

Senior Lily Reoutt led the Wolverines with a pair of goals. Senior Mia Gohel, senior Diana Reyes, sophomore Macee Abraham, and freshman Fiona Balan each added a goal. Senior Laura Luster scored a goal and assisted on another. Senior Bayla Abraham, sophomore Ella Hoyer, and senior Ellery Manning each assisted on a goal.

Truckee then faced Wooster at home on Wednesday and picked up an 8-0 victory to move to 3-0 in league play.

Gohel led the team with two goals and two assists. Hoyer and Bayla Abraham each scored twice. Luster scored a goal and had two assists. Reoutt scored a goal as well. Macee Abraham had an assists and Reyes had three assists.

Truckee (5-2, 3-0 Northern West League) will play rivals South Tahoe (4-2-1, 1-0 Northern West League) at home on Friday at 5 p.m.

Lady Lakers remain unbeaten

The North Tahoe girls’ soccer team opened league play at home on Monday with a 3-0 win against Wooster.

North Tahoe (2-0-1, 1-0 Northern West League) will next host Incline (0-1, 0-1 Northern West League) on Thursday, Sept. 7.