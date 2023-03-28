Truckee TART Connect microtransit pilot program expands for spring

Starting April 3, 2023, the curb-to-curb, on-demand service will be serving all areas within Town of Truckee limits and operate from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Provided / Town of Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On March 14, 2023, the Truckee Town Council voted to approve a continuation of the current TART Connect microtransit service until June 30, 2023. The Winter Pilot was due to end on April 2, 2023, but will move straight into a Spring Pilot with expanded morning operating hours and service to the entire Town of Truckee community.

From April 3 – June 30, the hours of operation will be from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The program is currently serving Tahoe Donner, Glenshire, the Downtown area, the Tahoe Forest Health System district, Brockway Road through to the Truckee Tahoe Airport, along West River Street and to Alder Creek Middle School. After April 2, 2023, it will expand to all areas within the Town of Truckee limits.

The program has to date been operating in specific areas within Truckee due to funding sources limitations and the desire to evaluate the program in a cost effective and sustainable manner. Due to the success of both the summer and winter pilots, the Truckee Town Council has decided that a town-wide pilot would be beneficial to understand the entire community’s appetite for this type of transit service on a permanent basis.

Mayor Lindsay Romack has been part of the Microtransit Working Group since the initiative began.

“We have been encouraged by the success of the previous pilots and our community’s willingness to try this new transit option. We are excited for the Spring Pilot to service the entire Truckee community with expanded hours and hope that both residents and visitors utilize TART Connect to move around our region,” Romack said.

The Truckee Town Council has also directed staff to develop the framework for a year-long TART Connect microtransit pilot which would operate from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. Town staff are in the process of developing this final operating plan and associated budget, which will be presented to the Council for consideration as part of the FY 23/24 Budget process.

This town-wide service seeks to make Truckee’s public transportation system more convenient and accessible to everyone. Riders can request point-to-point, on-demand rides using the TART Connect mobile app, which provides real time information with estimated pickup times and mapping with the location of the scheduled vehicle. Rides can also be booked via phone by calling (530) 214-5811

The Town of Truckee wants to encourage residents, visitors, and workers to use the free service to access medical services, go shopping or dining, visit friends, access a trailhead, get to work or explore our region without the need for a private automobile. The TART Connect app is available on both iOS and Android.

For more information about this program, service areas, and connections to regional transportation services, visit TahoeTruckeeTransit.com .