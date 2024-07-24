Truckee, Teichert Construction settle $559,000 stormwater violation case

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee and Teichert Construction have agreed to a combined penalty of $559,701 to settle allegations of stormwater violations related to the Coldstream Roundabout project. This project, conducted from 2021 to 2022, involved transforming a stop sign-controlled intersection into a modern roundabout at Donner Pass Road, the I-80 freeway ramps, and Coldstream Road.

The settlement addresses alleged administrative and inspection deficiencies under the Construction General Permit, designed to protect water quality during land-disturbing activities. Importantly, no actual pollutant discharges or water quality impacts occurred due to the project. However, the water board claimed that some compliance requirements were not adequately met.

In the settlement, neither the Town of Truckee nor Teichert Construction admitted to the alleged deficiencies but chose to resolve the matter amicably.

Penalty Breakdown and Community Investment

– $287,852: Paid to the State Water Board by Teichert Construction.

– $135,924.50: Contributed by Teichert Construction to the Town of Truckee.

– $135,924.50: Matched by the Town of Truckee.

The combined $271,849 from Teichert and the Town will fund the final phase of the Trout Creek Restoration Project in Downtown Truckee. This amount is considered a “suspended” fine in the settlement agreement with Lahontan, the regional water board. Along with the $287,852 paid to Lahontan, these funds complete the total penalty.

The Trout Creek Restoration Project is a significant environmental initiative, aiming to enhance the habitat, ecological, and floodplain value of Trout Creek. The completion of this final phase marks the culmination of a 20-year, five-phase, $7 million effort led by the Town of Truckee.

The settlement between Truckee and Teichert Construction underscores a commitment to resolving compliance issues and investing in the community’s environmental health. The funds directed towards the Trout Creek Restoration Project will contribute to long-term ecological benefits for Downtown Truckee.