Truckee Thursdays draws crowds with art, food and live music

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Last Thursday marked the third week of the Truckee Thursdays’ summer series in historic downtown. The streets came alive with rows of white tents filled with local vendors and art, as families danced to live music that revived the spirit of the ’80s.

The event is hosted by the Truckee Downtown Merchants Association (TDMA), a nonprofit composed of local businesses dedicated to the economic, social, cultural and environmental vitality of historic downtown Truckee.

Truckee Thursdays once again energized the heart of the community.

People walk past vendors at Truckee Thursday. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

“Truckee Thursdays is how I started doing markets,” Kim Chen said, owner of Sun Snatchers, a stained and fused glass company based in Verdi.

About four years ago, Chen began crafting with glass. Truckee Thursdays was her first-ever market, and the experience inspired her to pursue entrepreneurship full time. For vendors like Chen, Truckee Thursdays has provided meaningful economic opportunities.

Chen is not the only vendor who holds a special connection to the event.

“This is our biggest event,” said Anna Firsov, now in her third year at Truckee Thursdays with Tahoe Artisan. “We love the live music, the big crowds and good food.”

As Firsov noted, the music is a major draw — and one that gets people moving. New Wave Crave had been performing throughout the afternoon, and as the sun began to set, more people gathered around the main stage to enjoy their energetic covers of 1980s hits.

Audience members sing and dance along as The New Crave performs 1980s hits. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

“It’s amazing to see young kids listen to these songs and light up, they almost think they are original songs,” Bishop Bautista said, the drummer and band manager.

The Reno-based band returned for its second appearance at Truckee Thursdays, having also performed last summer.

“This community is wonderful,” Bautista said. “We are surrounded by beautiful mountain ranges and lakes, and people come to have fun.”