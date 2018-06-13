Truckee Thursdays return this week

For the past 10 summers, Thursday evenings in Truckee have revolved around food, drinks, music, and vendors as each week the historic downtown area is transformed into a bustling street fair.

Truckee Thursdays will return this week with the first of 11 events, featuring live music acts, local and regional artisans, a beer garden, food trucks, and more.

This year's events will follow a similar format as last year's festivals, according to Missy Konig, of Truckee Downtown Merchants Association, which puts on Truckee Thursdays. Konig did, however, tout the talent of this year's musical lineup as an improvement over previous years.

"We have a higher tier of bands," she said. "A lot of different genres, so I think people will really like that."

Mighty Mike Schermer, an award winning blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter, will kickoff the first of this year's Truckee Thursdays. From there musical acts such as country musicians Hellbound Glory, rockers The Rad Trads, and blues/funk band Jake Nielsen's Triple Threat will headline the following weeks.

Truckee Thursdays will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will take place through Aug. 23.

Each week Truckee Thursdays will also highlight a nonprofit business. Sierra Business Council, which works to secure the environmental, social, and economic health of the Sierra Nevada by implementing projects that model proactive change, will open the year as the first featured nonprofit. The Truckee Donner Public Utility District is sponsoring the first event.

Truckee Thursdays are put on by the Truckee Downtown Merchants Association, which according to its website, is a nonprofit association of local businesses in Truckee working for the economic, social, cultural, and environmental vitality of Historic Downtown Truckee.

For more information on upcoming Truckee Thursdays, visit TruckeeThursdays.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.