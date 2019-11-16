Truckee to face Boulder City for volleyball state title

The Truckee volleyball team (shown earlier in the season) will face Boulder City later today for the Class 3A state title.

Courtesy of Hans Baumann / Abdiver Photography

The Truckee volleyball team advanced to today’s state championship match after defeating Moapa Valley in straight sets in the Class 3A semifinals.

The Wolverines cruised past the Pirates in yesterday’s contest, taking the match 25-14, 25-22, 25-11.

Truckee will now face two-time defending state champions, Boulder City, in the finals today at 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas.

Boulder City defeated South Tahoe, 25-6, 25-14, 25-17, yesterday to reach the state championship match.

Boulder City also beat Truckee last year in the finals of the Class 3A tournament.