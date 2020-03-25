Truckee to host first virtual Town Council meeting today
The Town of Truckee will hold its first-ever virtual Council Meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. The Town will provide information regarding the COVID-19 response.
Town staff has been working on programs and actions to help the community and will be presenting these to Council.
You can view the meeting live via TTCTV or cable TV channel 18.
Please submit public comment before the meeting via email at truckee@townoftruckee.com or text 530-428-6555.
