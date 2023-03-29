Truckee to host free medication take-back event

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee residents are invited to drop off unneeded or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications safely, effectively, and anonymously, at this event hosted by the Truckee Police Department.

The event will be held on Saturday April 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in front of the Safeway Parking lot.

Please put pills into a zip-lock bag and dispose of empty pill bottles in trash or recycling. Keep liquid medications in the original bottle and black out confidential information and put in zip-lock bag. Also accepted will be electronic vaping devices and cartridges, except those with lithium ion batteries.

“Help protect our water supply by not flushing medications. Help protect community members from drug misuse,” a press release stated.

The Speedy Foundation will be onsite to educate community members about opioid overdoses and how they can be prevented with Narcan, which will be available for free.

If community members can’t make this event, they are asked to utilize permanent Rx Drug Bins located at the Truckee Police Department Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Rite Aid Pharmacy Truckee Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., or Washoe County Sheriff Office-Incline Station, Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. -1 p.m. and 2 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Nevada County Public Health (NCPH) is helping the community to dispose of unwanted medications, inhalers, and used sharps in a safer way. NCPH and Med-Project have partnered to offer free mail-back envelopes and boxes for these different items with free postage. The pre-paid shipping supplies will soon be available at the Health and Human Services Agency in Truckee. Drop by to take the shipping materials home with you, place your items in the envelope or box, and easily mail the package from your home or alternative site.

This is a collaborative effort of the Truckee Police Department, Nevada County Public Health, Tahoe Forest Health System, and the DEA.