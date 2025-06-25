Truckee Town Council advances Truckee River Revitalization Action Plan

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, June 24 to receive a presentation on the Draft Truckee River Revitalization Action Plan, also known as the R3 Playbook, which outlines a vision to restore, revive, and reimagine the river corridor along West and East River Streets.

Shaped by over 50 public meetings and broad community input, the plan calls for mixed-use development, improved walkability, and partnerships with property owners. Council unanimously agreed to move the plan forward, with a revised draft expected later this summer.

In a 3–2 vote, Council reclassified 10236 Donner Pass Road, a historic home built in 1885, from Category B (Contributing) to Category D (Nonessential) after renovations were found inconsistent with preservation guidelines. The change will also end the property’s Mills Act contract, a state program offering tax incentives for historic maintenance. Councilmembers Dave Polivy and Lindsay Romack dissented, favoring a less severe downgrade.

Council also advanced external actions under its Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility (IDEA) Action Plan, including creating a youth commission, housing equity and language access frameworks, and a grant program for outreach partners. Staff have engaged with over 30 residents across underrepresented groups and launched the town’s first Spanish-only community workshop. The Council approved incorporating these actions into its 2025–2027 Strategic Priorities.

In a unanimous vote, Council adopted the 2025 Legislative Platform, outlining advocacy stances on emergency preparedness, diversity programs, housing, public lands, and more. The platform guides how Truckee responds to state and federal legislation.

Council honored Barbara Czerwinski for her 13 years on the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission, where she helped secure historic designations for key Truckee sites and digitized the Sierra Sun archive.

Students from Tahoe Expeditionary Academy urged Truckee to become a “Bee City” to support native pollinator habitats. Councilmembers expressed support but noted that the town staff lacks the capacity to lead the effort. They encouraged students to partner with local groups or form a nonprofit that the town could support.

Other updates included a draft of Public Improvement and Engineering Standards (PIES), now open for public comment through July 15, and announcements for upcoming community events:

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark photo contest open through July 27



Fourth of July shuttle service from 4 p.m. to midnight, parking at Truckee High



Donner Lake traffic meeting: July 9 at 5 p.m., Council Chambers



Council will recess in July and reconvene August 12 at 5 p.m. in Town Hall.