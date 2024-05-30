Truckee Town Council appoints voting members for new library Joint Powers Agreement, initiates community engagement efforts

TRUCKEE, Calif. – In a significant step towards the development of a new library, the Truckee Town Council has adopted a resolution officially accepting the appointment of the initial voting members and an alternate for the Joint Powers Agreement (JPA) overseeing the project. This agreement, involving the Town of Truckee, Nevada County, and Friends of the Truckee Library, marks the formal beginning of the collaborative effort to construct the new Truckee library. The Town Manager has also been authorized to execute a Letter of Intent to Placer County, solidifying the town’s commitment to the project.

The JPA is a governmental entity created to manage the building, construction, and maintenance of the new library. This partnership includes the Town of Truckee, Nevada County, and the Friends of the Truckee Library, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the library. The collaboration aims to pool resources, expertise, and skills to tackle the significant financial and logistical challenges of such a large-scale project.

“We need each other. This is going to be a huge financial undertaking, and we need each other’s skills, expertise, and ability to drive a project of this size forward,” April Cole, Campaign Director for Friends of the Truckee Library, said.

The project recently took a major step forward with the hiring of an architecture team, which is now working on developing the finalized design. Starting on June 1, formal community engagement sessions will begin, offering opportunities for residents to provide input on the library’s design and services. These sessions will be available in both English and Spanish to ensure broad community participation. A 20-member task force representing various community sectors has been established to guide these efforts.

“We are looking to engage the community and understand what the most important things are to them,” Cole said. “We need a space that will be equitable and accessible, a community space for generations to come. It’s for my kids, their grandkids, and their kids. If we are building a space for the community, we need the community involved.”

Groundbreaking for the new library is targeted for the summer of 2027. The community input sessions are a critical part of the planning process, ensuring that the new facility meets the needs and expectations of Truckee’s residents.

“We are so grateful for the town and county’s involvement, which allows us to set this project up for permitting and entitlement,” Cole said. “The expertise that we have at the table is profound.”

For more information and to stay updated on the project, community members are encouraged to sign up for the newsletter at truckeefol.org