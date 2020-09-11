Truckee Town Council approves 130K for new housing program

The Truckee Town Council held its normal Tuesday meeting this week and took action on a number of items, including approving the funding of $130,000 for a new housing program called the Long-Term Rental Grant Program.

Council also authorized staff to initiate the process of hiring a design consultant to develop alternatives for improving pedestrian and cyclist safety, and formal parking along the Donner Pass corridor.

The meeting kicked off, however, the town council giving their OK on awarding Dirt and Aggregate Interchange, Inc. $297,297 to replace damaged or deficient guardrails within the town at various locations. Town council also approved a 42% contingency in the amount of $125,830, which would have to be approved of by the town engineer. In 2018, Truckee was awarded a $393,120 in Highway Safety Improvement Program grant funds to replace the deficient guardrails. The grant requires a 10% match in funding from the town. Town staff also indicated that up 90% of the costs of the project would be reimbursed by the grant.

Town Council also approved a purchase from ePlus Technologies in the amount of $121,000 for replacement network hardware equipment and installation. The town’s current network hardware is at the end of its life, according to staff and needs to be replaced to maintain the security of Truckee’s networks.

The Council then moved on to its first discussion item, eventually unanimously approving of a the Long-Term Rental Grant Program at a cost of $130,000 per year for three years.

The program aims to unlock existing underutilized homes and short-term rentals for long-term rentals by providing a financial in incentive, in the form of a grant to the property owner. The program is focused on housing employees earning 120% of area median income with 12-month and longer leases. The objective of the program is to shift 25 homes a year for three years from short-term renting or not renting to long-term renting. As part of the program, the town also approved of a $55,000 one-year contract with Landing Locals to provide administrative and marketing services. The program would incentivize renters to offer units that would serve local employees within the Truckee Unified School District that make no more than 120% of area median income with grants of $3,000 per home for a 12-year lease.

Town Council also authorized staff to initiate a request for proposals to hire a design consultant to develop preliminary design alternatives for improving pedestrian and bicycle safety along the Donner Pass Road corridor between Donner Memorial State Park and the east end of Donner Lake.

The goal of the project would be to reduce conflicts between pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles, which could be achieved by providing pedestrian facilities and either relocation or reconfiguring existing on-street parking.

