Truckee Town Council approves additional compensation for interim manager

The Truckee Town Council has taken action to approve additional compensation for interim town manager Dan Wilkins in the amount of $5,615.42 for his service for the period July 8 to Oct. 25.

Council approved of the compensation, which is a 10% acting base pay increase, during Tuesday’s session. Wilkins is the town’s Public Works director and town engineer.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the council meeting, the council also elected not to proceed with plans to add itself to the town’s California Public Employees’ Retirement System health plan.

“I think this is a bad idea,” said Council member Tony Commendatore. “I don’t think it’s the right thing to do at all. I think it’s a departure from the purpose of what we’re doing.”

— Staff Writer Justin Scacco