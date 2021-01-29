Truckee Town Council approves expansion of ADU pilot program

Truckee Town Council approved the expansion of its current accessory dwelling unit pilot program to include new loan and grant incentives for new and unpermitted units.

At its Tuesday meeting, town council approved of new loan and grants in the amount of $970,000 for a total of five years, with the intent of accelerating the growth of new accessory dwelling units within the town.

Last February, council approved the program, allocating $500,000 out of the 2019-20 general fund housing designation. In November, council directed staff to explore a potential amnesty program for unpermitted accessory dwelling units.

Town staff indicated that it has received more than 50 inquiries regarding the new program. During 2020, the town also issued 15 permits for accessory dwelling units.

The new incentive package broadens the town’s opportunity to have legal, long-term rental accessory dwelling units available in the community. The approach aims to provide financial incentives through loans and grants for those looking to build new units and also for those willing to long-term rent units (12 months) that were previously short-term rentals or unpermitted. Loans and grants would be deed restricted to employees that work within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

For more information on the town’s housing programs, visit http://www.townoftruckee.com/government/housing/accessory-dwelling-units.

Billingsley name chief of police

Town council also took a moment out of Tuesday’s meeting to welcome Randall Billingsley as its new chief of police.

Billingsley has served as the interim chief of police since June, and brings more than 27 years of law enforcement experience to the role.

“It has been a long term goal to serve as police chief for an organization with such community commitment and a strong educational culture,” said Billingsley in a new release. “I want to continue to foster meaningful engagement and an open dialogue with the people we serve. I truly look forward to both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.