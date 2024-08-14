Truckee Town Council approves historical redesignation for 10012 Jibboom Street

After a month of recess, the Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, Aug. 13, to discuss the redesignation of the historic resource inventory for the property at 10012 Jibboom Street.

Due to a potential conflict of interest, Mayor Dave Polivy recused himself from the discussion because he owns a business and leases a space near the property in question. Vice Mayor Jan Zabriskie led the discussion in his absence. The proposed project, located in downtown Truckee, involves developing four buildings that will include 62 multi-family residential units—10 affordable rental units and 52 market-rate for-sale units.

The property had previously been listed on the historic resources inventory, but Kautz Environmental Consultants assessed its historical significance and concluded that it did not retain the integrity or importance required for historic designation. Therefore, the proposed redesignation would allow for the demolition of the existing garage on the site. The Historic Preservation Advisory Committee (HPAC) reviewed the request and unanimously approved the redesignation. The Council, with Mayor Polivy and Councilmember Courtney Henderson absent, also unanimously authorized the redesignation.

One effective strategy employed to support local workers has been the use of deed-restricted homes. Currently, the Truckee Housing Access Program (THAP) manages this initiative. There has been significant interest in developing new THAP units. To address related challenges, staff have recommended that the Council adopt specific program guidelines for deed-restricting new construction. These guidelines would apply exclusively to studio and one-bedroom units.

After considering the recommendations and proposed changes, including adjustments to the budget and the Martis Fund, the Council decided to proceed with the deed restriction program guidelines.

During the Public Comment section, several community concerns were raised. One resident highlighted safety issues related to biking in Truckee, emphasizing the need for improved measures to protect cyclists. Another individual expressed concerns about speeding and general safety around Donner Lake, urging greater attention to these risks. Additionally, a community member reinforced the importance of addressing the needs of seniors, stressing the need for enhanced support and resources for this group.

Several notable presentations were made, highlighting key developments and achievements within the Truckee community.

Local businesses play a crucial role in enhancing the Truckee community. They are owned by residents who contribute to the town’s character and services, making Truckee a better place to live. Wild Cherries, a beloved local establishment, exemplifies this spirit. Recently, the staff at Wild Cherries went above and beyond by arriving early to provide support for the Fire Department during the Pass Fire. In addition, Wild Cherries is celebrating Mugz, the Truckee Police Department dog adopted from the Truckee Humane Society, by baking special bread. They have also partnered with the Truckee Humane Society to honor Pet Month, hoping to inspire more pet adoptions.

There was also a presentation from the Truckee Chamber of Commerce which plays a vital role behind the scenes, aiming to be the premier voice for local businesses and a key connector within the mountain community. The Chamber currently consists of 545 members, including 59 new ones from the past fiscal year. With a team of four full-time staff and eight part-time welcome concierges, the Chamber focuses on several key areas, including economic vitality, business landscape studies, and data collection.

Challenges include defining the sphere of influence of local businesses and maintaining up-to-date information. Future plans involve using this data to positively impact the county and addressing major business concerns such as attracting and retaining employees. The Chamber is conducting a business listening tour to gather feedback from over 30 local businesses. They also emphasize business education through monthly “lunch and learn” sessions and the Town Talks program.

The Truckee Jobs site has proven highly successful, and the Chamber recently held the annual Truckee Job Fair, which saw participation from 34 employers and over 200 job seekers—twice as many as last year. The Community Connection Program and the Core Values Fund, a partnership between the Chamber, the town, and the community foundation, have funded 17 events this year. The Truckee Cultural District has made significant strides, highlighted by the hiring of Kellie Cutler. The Truckee Welcome Center, which served 142,372 visitors last year, is also working on addressing theft issues and enhancing its role as a community asset.

Looking ahead, the Chamber plans to launch new business success programs and revamp aspects of the Community Connection Program.

The Town of Truckee recognizes outstanding employees each quarter. Recent acknowledgments included individuals from the planning department, public works, IT, housing advancement, emergency preparedness, and project management, all of whom have demonstrated exceptional dedication and performance.

The Town of Truckee received a Congressional Record from Congressman Kevin Kiley, recognizing TART Connect for its revolutionary impact on transportation in the Tahoe region. TART Connect has now surpassed one million rides.

Emergency Services Manager provided an update on the Pass Fire and recent power outages. The Pass Fire, which burned approximately 3.3 acres and is 95% contained, as of Tuesday, August 13, caused no injuries or structural damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The recent power outage, resulting from the Gold Rance Fire near Verdi, affected North Tahoe and up to the Portola area. The shutdown of power lines by NV Energy, due to safety concerns, happened suddenly, with no prior notification to the Truckee Donner Public Utility District. An after-action report and improvement plan will follow. Mutual aid played a crucial role in addressing these emergencies. Residents are encouraged to be aware of their zones for better preparedness. The Trout Creek Trail has reopened.

The Dark Skies photo exhibit is currently on display and will be available through Labor Day weekend. Additionally, new Bcycles have been introduced at Regional Park. Ongoing infrastructure improvements include paving and drainage work in Glenshire, Tahoe Donner, and Legacy Trail.

The council approved several notable items that were on the consent agenda, including resolutions for support for Proposition 4, Authorizing Bonds for Safe Drinking Water, Wildfire Prevention and Protecting Communities and Natural Lands from Climate Risks and Proposition 5, Lowering Voter Approval Requirements for Local Housing and Infrastructure, as well as a letter of support for the Friends of the Truckee Library Community Resource Center.

The next Town Council meeting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

