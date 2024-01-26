Truckee Town Council approves long-term rental preservation program

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Tuesday, Jan. 23, the Truckee Town Council addressed a new initiative focused on long-term rental preservation during the session.

The proposed program aims to establish a new housing initiative that ensures the stability of workforce rental units and maintains affordable rental prices for an extended period. Placemate’s Long-Term Rental Preservation Program offers financial incentives to property owners willing to commit to renting long-term to income-qualified local workers for a minimum of three years while keeping the rent below market rates. In preparation for program development, the staff conducted extensive research in over 50 mountain and resort towns across 10 states and consulted with five program directors to explore preservation programs.

The research revealed that most places lacked workforce preservation programs similar to the one proposed by the staff. Some places had developed programs based on the Lease to Locals model, while a few, like Breckenridge and Teton County, implemented deed restriction programs to enhance workforce housing. The Rent Local Program in Big Sky, Montana, stood out as the only program that expanded the Lease to Locals model with a 2-year program length.

Staff proposed a rent cap framework based on the number of bedrooms, aiming to make rents affordable to the 120% Area Median Income (AMI) level, reflecting the household makeup of Truckee’s workforce.

During the Council’s discussions, there was a strong emphasis on rental stability for tenants, leading to debates on how Lease to Locals should be incorporated. The consideration was given to expediting the application process for Lease to Locals, recognizing that those who have never applied for such programs might require more time for processing. As a result, the Council decided to allocate more budgetary resources for individuals who have not previously participated in these programs.

There was also an update pertaining to the AB 1600 program, focusing on facility impact and traffic fees. The Fiscal Year Traffic Impact 2022/23 report indicates that total fees collected amounted to $1,428,681, with interest earned reaching $182,258, and expenditures totaling $3,316,664. Projects benefiting from these fees include the Pioneer Trail and Bridge Street Extension Project, Church Street Extension Project, and Bridge Street/West River/Donner Pass Road Intersections. In the Fiscal Year Facilities Impact 2022/23 report, total fees collected were $459,446, interest funds amounted to $33,747, and expenditures were $577,858, exclusively for the Church Street Extension Project.

The Town has exceeded the collection in both traffic and facilities fees over the past five years. A community member expressed disappointment in the Council’s response to the lack of funding for emergency evacuation routes. Mayor Dave Polivy emphasized the importance of the work undertaken by Public Works. Despite concerns, the motion to approve the passed unanimously.

The Truckee Fire Protection District Fire Fee Update was presented. The update involves an increase in fire impact fees on behalf of the Truckee Fire Protection District. Fire impact fees are one-time charges imposed on new developments, and the funds collected are utilized to enhance facilities, including the fire district’s apparatus and equipment. The Council, in response to this, made the decision to adopt the resolution, signaling approval for the annual inflationary increase to support the vital aspects of the Truckee Fire Protection District’s fire protection facilities and capital improvement plan.

And lastly, in the Council member reports, Mayor Polivy proposed revisiting a recent policy they had adopted concerning a 20,000 square foot limit on commercial properties. Mayor Polivy expressed the need for a minor development code amendment, clarifying that when establishing this code, the intention was for the 20,000 square foot limit to apply only to new construction, not overriding existing footprints that already exceed that limit. The request is for a development code amendment specifying that the policy is applicable to new construction going forward, while existing buildings would be grandfathered in, allowing them to retain their current square footage.

The Council also spent a substantial amount of time discussing the West River Street Park Project, which the Sun addressed in a separate article.

The next Town Council meeting will be on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.