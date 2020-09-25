Truckee Town Council approves of short-term budget, moves forward on transit shelter and paving projects

At its Tuesday meeting, the Truckee Town Council approved a number of items relating to local projects, along with a response to a short-term budget relating to COVID-19.

Among items approved were awarding $174,007 to Sierra Nevada Construction for the 2020 paving and drainage project for milling and repaving of three streets in the downtown area.

The Town Council also authorized the town manager to execute Estates Drive Transit Shelter Project to Prosser Building & Development, Inc., in the amount of nearly $200,000.

Town Council approved the renewal of the Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District, which was established in 2015 in order to help promote the town as a visitor destination. The proposed 2020 plan also authorizes the owners association to use funding to conduct a broader scope of activities related to visitor communications, destination preservation and destination management.

Mayor David Polivy was also appointed as the council’s representative on the board of Visit Truckee.

Council also authorized the town manager to execute a two-year, nine-month renewal of a contract with the Chamber of Commerce for community communication, marketing, economic services, and visitor center operation in the amount of $1,224,144 for the full contract term.

Finally, the town approved an annual operating budget and adopted estimated amounts for the 2019-20 Capital Improvement Projects.

The approval comes in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, the governor’s stay-at-home order, and resulting economic uncertainty.

The budget includes funding of the town’s major priorities, including a five-year housing program, a sustainability program, and additional seasonal employee work in terms of litter and graffiti abatement.

In preparation of the budget, staff met with Town Council for roughly four hours during an August meeting in order to incorporate the approved short-term budget.

The 2020-21 fiscal year budget also has additional items that will be brought to council for further action and approval.

Highlights include an additional employee for summer seasonal public works, cumulative housing funding, Keep Truckee Green Funding, along with a general plan update and sustainability measures like litter abatement.

