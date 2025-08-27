Truckee Town Council approves Updated Fee Schedule

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Town Council has approved an updated fee schedule, set to take effect Nov. 1, 2025, in accordance with its long-standing policy to apply small annual increases and avoid significant one-time adjustments.

The council’s fee schedule approach, first adopted in 2007, is informed by community feedback and utilizes the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, for the San Francisco-Oakland region. The cost-of-living adjustment for February 2024 to February 2025 is 2.7% and has been applied to the applicable fees in the updated schedule. For added transparency, the Town Council also approved the formal inclusion of late fees.

Some of the approved fee changes are;

Animal Services

The Dog License (Neutered) Fee was increased to more accurately reflect the cost of operating the town’s animal control program. The fee is closely aligned with those charged by Nevada and Placer counties.

The Late Penalty Fee for dog licenses was increased to help discourage late payments.

Two additional fees were added for late payments of administrative citations. These funds will be used to support services such as vaccinations, microchipping, and affordable animal care.

Code Compliance

Two late fees for administrative citations have been added to the schedule to discourage late payments.

Community Development – Planning Fees

The deposit fee for a Minor Modification has been updated to $1,250 to align with the current Zoning Clearance deposit fee.

A new deposit fee titled “Sign Plan, Multiple Tenants” has been added with a proposed amount of $1,000, matching the Comprehensive Sign Program deposit fee.

Housing

Two new fees have been added for Deed Restriction for New Housing Developments: one for refinance and one for resale. These were previously bundled under the Truckee Home Access Program (THAP), but the new housing development portion was separated into its own program last year.

The Truckee Home Access Program (THAP) Annual Leasing Fee has been reduced to better align with the actual cost of providing the service. The fee has not been collected to date.

Parking

The fee titled Parking in Bike Lanes Prohibited has been updated to Parking in Bike Lane or on Multi-use Path Prohibited, and the fine has been increased from $30 to $150. This brings it in line with similar safety-related fines.

Police

Two late fees for administrative citations have also been added to the Police Department section of the fee schedule to discourage late payments.

Short-Term Rentals

The annual transient occupancy registration renewal fee, as required by Section 5.02.030 of the Truckee Municipal Code, will increase to $579.67.

The transient occupancy registration fee will increase from $293 to $328.

Solid Waste

A new delinquent account administrative fee has been added. This fee covers the town’s costs for collecting unpaid residential solid waste balances through the Nevada County tax roll, including administrative processing, postage and staff time. It is applied annually to delinquent accounts and reviewed as part of the town’s solid waste rate update.

The full fee schedule can be found on Truckee Town Council’s Aug. 26 meeting agenda.