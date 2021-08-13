Truckee Town Council approves waste rate increase

Residential solid waste rates in Truckee are set to increase.

The Truckee Town Council on Tuesday approved a 2.53% rate increase, increasing the annual fee for single-family residential parcels from $391.22 to $397.42.

The approved new rates went into effect retroactively on July 1.

The increase, according to town staff’s report, is due to a 4.09% municipal tipping fee to dispose of waste, and a 44.12% increase at Eastern Regional Landfill for processing of materials. Rates are determined by Placer County, and have gone up due to increased labor costs, challenges with the global recycling community, and difficulty finding reliable outlets for the growing volume of green waste.

Some of the money will help fund the Keep Truckee Green program.





The staff report also indicated the Eastern Regional Landfill and Placer County anticipate a substantial increase in yard waste disposal fees for fiscal year 2022-23 due to more green waste materials being composted rather than being used as alternative daily cover, a cheaper process that involves covering the surface of a landfill at the end of each day to prevent fires, odors, and blowing litter. Staff also indicated that rate increases by the county and Eastern Regional Landfill would likely result in another fee increase for Truckee residents.

The disposal of green waste was on the agenda during last week’s special meeting. During that session Town Council gave its approval to enter into an agreement with Wildephor Consulting Services, LLC, to complete a bioenergy project scoping study to evaluate the potential to use biomass from defensible space and forest fuels management to possibly produce heat and power.

“That’s certainly something that we’re looking at for a long-term solution for our materials,” said Truckee Administrative Analyst Erica Mertens during Tuesday’s meeting.

Currently, 50% of green waste goes to compost and the other half is used as alternative daily cover. Plans going forward are to compost more green waste and move away from using it as alternative daily cover.

Residential green waste is collected through the use of 10,693 green waste carts spread throughout Truckee’s neighborhoods. Through fiscal year 2020-21, more than 2,000 tons of green waste were collected, marking a 179% increase from the previous year. Between the program and the town’s blue cart recycling program, an estimated 500,000 plastic bags have been saved from being thrown into the landfill.

“Overall, we’re just seeing a trend of more green waste being taken in partially because of the programs being more accessible, but also because of the heightened awareness of wildfire risk,” said Mertens.

Truckee residents can find more information on paperless billing, scheduling overage pick-ups, and other notifications at waste101.com .

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643