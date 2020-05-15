Truckee Town Council awards contracts, OKs purchase of two cutaway buses

At its virtual meeting on Tuesday, the Truckee Town Council adopted several items concerning projects, land sales, and contracts.

Council members approved a contract amendment with Eastern Sierra Engineering in the amount of $260,586 for the Reimagine Bridge Street final design, while also authorizing an additional $39,459 in contingency funds.

The project includes an intersection, pedestrian and railroad crossing improvements on Bridge Street at the Donner Pass Road and River Street intersections.

Eastern Sierra Engineering indicated there is $394,586 in work remaining to complete the project through final design. The current contract has $134,000 remaining, leading the council to make the amendment for the difference of $260,586.

The project is funded by Traffic Impact fees in the amount of $4.1 million through fiscal year 2022-23, and includes $700,000 for planning and design from a combination of fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21. The current fiscal year budget, according to town staff, has $141,000 remaining unspent, which, in combination with the currently planned $400,000 of funding for the 2020-21 fiscal year, is an adequate amount to fund the amendment.

The earliest construction date for the project would be summer 2021, and total cost is roughly estimated to be $10 million to $11 million.

Truckee TART retains Paratransit

Paratransit Services will continue operating with Truckee TART after the Town Council authorized Town Manager Jeff Loux to execute a contract with the company, which specializes in managing community-based public transit systems.

The contract will run from July 1 through June 30, 2025, and includes two one-year extension options, which may be exercised by the town manager.

The contract is for operations along the local route, night service, and dial-a-ride programs operated by Truckee. It also includes providing paratransit services for Americans with Disabilities Act riders in North Lake Tahoe. Placer County will reimburse Truckee for all costs associated with operating its ADA service, along with providing two vehicles to operate the service.

Costs associated with the new contract, according to town staff, will be included in the 2020-21 fiscal year Transit Budget.

Truckee to procure two mini-cutaway buses

Truckee Town Council authorized the purchase of two all-wheel drive mini-cutaway transit buses at its Tuesday meeting in the amount of $232,154.25.

Transit capital grant funding has been secured for the purchase, and those funds are restricted to the buying of transit vehicles. The two buses will be purchased through the CalACT-MBTA Vehicle Purchasing Cooperative.

The buses will replace an older bus and will support Truckee TART operations, including the expanded hours and days of the Truckee local route and newly implemented night services to Northstar California Resort and Squaw Valley.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.