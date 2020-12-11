Truckee Town Council certifies Measure K

Truckee Town Council certified the results of local elections at its Tuesday meeting, including to taking action on Measure K, a change in the transient occupancy tax rate from 10% to 12%.

In November voters overwhelmingly passed the measure with 8,199 votes in favor of the 2% increase versus 1,505 that opposed it.

“A big thank you to everbody in the community for the support and passage of Measure K.,” said Council Member David Polivy. “As many of you probably know that was put on the ballot by the town council, and we’ve supported it throughout its campaign.”

Unlike ordinances adopted by the Town Council, Measure K was adopted by voters, meaning council members needed to only certify the vote. Measure K, which is estimated to generate approximately $700,000 in annual revenue, will go into effect on Jan. 1.