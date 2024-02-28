Truckee Town Council decides to move forward with purchase of six zero-emission battery electric vans

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, Feb. 27 to discuss an initiative involving the purchase of six zero-emission battery electric vans for the transit fleet and update on electrical vehicle charging infrastructure.

This initiative is part of the “Keep Truckee Moving” project, aimed at expanding and electrifying the transit fleet. The vehicles, available only in two-wheel drive, offer numerous benefits, including lower maintenance costs over their lifetime, compliance with state regulations, and ensuring eligibility for future funding opportunities.

Additionally, Truckee Donner Public Utility District (TDPUD) currently sources 60% of its electricity from carbon-free sources, further enhancing the environmental benefits of electric vehicles. Compared to the average EV in the US, an EV in Truckee generates 57% fewer emissions, contributing to reduced noise pollution and improved air quality. The size of these vans does not require a Commercial Driver’s License, providing greater staffing flexibility and removing barriers in the labor market. Following discussion, the Council unanimously decided to proceed with the purchase of the vans.

Assembly Bill 413, concerning parking near intersections and crosswalks, was discussed. Recently approved by the state of California, AB 413 modifies Section 22500 of the California Vehicle Code. Staff has identified 27 parking spots situated within the 15 or 20-foot no-parking zones outlined in AB 413, with 19 of these spots located in the Downtown Parking District.

Seeking guidance from the Council, staff requested direction on establishing the allowable proximity of parking spaces to crosswalks. Ultimately, the Council opted to proceed with providing direction for future discussions regarding parking space placement in relation to crosswalks.

An update regarding the Truckee Trails Tax Measure Ordinance was briefly discussed. Approximately eighteen months ago, there was approval for a sales tax renewal, followed by an extension of an additional quarter percent. Presently, staff is in the process of submitting this tax measure to the State for processing.

There have been recent developments regarding the Truckee library, which is set to be located in Truckee Regional Park. The boards involved have agreed to lot line adjustments, a process that has taken over eighteen months to finalize. Additionally, a design committee has been formed, and they have selected an architecture firm. It is anticipated that by the March 26 Board of Supervisors meeting, the design committee will approve the design. Furthermore, fundraising efforts have been successful, with half a million dollars raised, enabling the commencement of site development.

During the Town Manager Report, the Emergency Manager discussed weather conditions. The National Weather Service has upgraded the winter weather watch, effective from 10 a.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Sunday. Predictions indicate around 3 inches of snowfall on Thursday, with Sunday expected to be a wind-down day. The Police Department will be adequately staffed to respond to any emergencies, and Public Works has crews on standby and prepared for action.

The next Town Council meeting will be on Tuesday, March 12 at 5 p.m at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.