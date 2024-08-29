Truckee Town Council discusses evacuation exercise after-action report and improvement plan

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, Aug. 27, to discuss the evacuation exercise after-action report and improvement plan.

The 2024 Functional Evacuation Exercise involved 72 participants from 27 different agencies. This collaborative, multi-agency planning effort resulted in a highly successful exercise that simulated a fast-moving wildfire scenario. The exercise provided valuable insights for improving future responses and fostered stronger inter-agency relationships. The After-Action Report offers a detailed review of the exercise, highlighting successes and areas for improvement.

One of the notable successes was the strengthened relationships between participating agencies. The Improvement Plan outlines a framework to address identified challenges, setting clear timeframes and priorities. A total of 16 actions were identified for improvement.

Major Focus Areas in the Improvement Plan:

1. Mass Care Services: Due to Truckee’s geographical isolation and the prevalent wildfire threat, there is a need to secure additional regional evacuation centers. The drop in Red Cross volunteer levels during COVID-19 has also impacted evacuation support.

2. Public Information and Warning: The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) effectively communicated updates using Genesis, evacuation zones, and Code Red. However, challenges with Spanish translation services highlighted the need for on-staff translators and pre-vetted Spanish templates to ensure accurate and timely information.

3. Operational Coordination: Staffing shortages within the EOC were identified as a key issue that needs to be addressed.

4. EOC Capabilities: Enhancements are needed to improve the overall capabilities of the EOC.

5. Critical Transportation: A PACE (Primary, Alternate, Contingency, and Emergency) plan was developed to address transportation needs for community members with mobility challenges.

Next steps will focus on integrating the improvement items into a master tracker, collaborating with partner agencies to achieve goals, and providing additional training.

Along a similar vein, Council listened to the Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The recent Pass Fire highlighted the need for preparedness, including having a go-bag and knowing your evacuation zone. September, being National Preparedness Month, is also a high-risk time for wildfires. The CWPP, first established in 2016, now includes updated strategies tailored to Truckee. It focuses on reducing wildfire threats through fuel reduction, improving structural defenses, and enhancing public education and fire response.

This updated plan benefits from local funding through Measure T and insights from top consultants like SWCA Environmental Consultants, Vibrant Planet, Land Tender Software, and Ladris. It includes a risk assessment map and emphasizes collaborative fuel treatments. An information hub and accomplishments dashboard will be launched at http://www.truckeefire.org/wildfireprevention in winter 2024/2025.

Next steps include securing funding, exploring grant opportunities, ensuring environmental compliance, and implementing fuel treatments. The Council approved Mayor Dave Polivy’s signing of the plan.

Council reviewed the 2023 Community Development Annual Report. The report is designed to fulfill the requirements set by the Office of Planning and Research and to provide a comprehensive update on community progress. It also serves to keep residents informed about developments in Truckee. Over the past two years, Truckee’s population has seen a decline, with reductions of approximately 73 and 260 people, respectively. The estimated population for 2023 stands at 16,702. Both Nevada County and the state have experienced similar demographic decreases.

Despite this population decline, housing in Truckee has continued to grow, reaching a total of 13,713 housing units in 2023—an increase of 77 units from the previous year. The vacancy rate in 2023 was 50.6%, with an average of 2.45 people per household. The town also observed a reduction in issued residential building permits for the year.

Since the Town Council adopted the housing element in 2019, several programs have been implemented, including the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) program, the Lease to Locals initiative, the 5B2 housing site rezone process, Pacific Crest Commons, the Truckee Home Access Program (THAP), and first-time homebuyer down payment assistance. In 2023, there were 41 applications for ADU building permits. The Lease to Locals program converted 158 residences to long-term rentals, accommodating 368 Truckee residents by December 2023. Additionally, the Tahoe Housing Accessibility Program (THAP) assisted in housing 35 individuals and deed-restricted 13 homes.

As part of the 2040 General Plan update, a conservation focus was introduced, featuring a sustainability committee, green building initiatives, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, litter mitigation, and waste reduction efforts. EV chargers at Town Hall and the Railyard have helped avoid over 65 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional gas-powered vehicles. In 2023, the town initiated work on an ordinance to reduce single-use plastic water bottles and began developing a grant program for bottle filling stations.

The town continues to emphasize land use and diversify travel opportunities by expanding biking culture. Partnerships with the Chamber of Commerce and new business programs, available on the town’s website, support local economic growth. The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) remains active in supporting town-related emergencies, and efforts are ongoing to improve ingress and egress.

The Council ultimately accepted the report, reinforcing its importance to the community and expressing gratitude to the staff for their work in compiling it.

Council received an update on the Draft Town of Truckee Short Range Transit Development Plan (TDP). The update highlighted neighborhoods with the highest transit needs, including Lower Sierra Meadows, Southern Downtown Truckee, and Central Glenshire. Currently, 62% of Truckee residents commute outside the town for work, while 62% of jobs in Truckee are filled by individuals who live elsewhere. Nevada County’s population is projected to decrease slightly by less than one percent from 2020 to 2030, whereas Truckee is expected to grow by 7 percent. As of now, Nevada County has a population of 97,775, with Truckee having just over 17,000 residents.

Recent changes to the transit plan emphasize making the mobility hub the main transfer point. For a detailed summary of these updates, visit https://www.sierrasun.com/news/tahoe-transportation-district-hosts-public-workshop-on-short-range-transit-plan/. Council discussed the potential benefits of enhancing technology for more accurate tracking of pickups and considered prioritizing transit improvements. Ultimately, the Council accepted the update.

The Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan is currently under review by Placer County. The revised final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) has been released, and the Planning Commission is scheduled to review it on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 9 a.m. at the Tahoe Event Center. The draft plan includes 1,500 bedrooms and 850 units, comprising a mix of hotel rooms, condo hotels, fractional ownership, and timeshare units, along with 50 units designated for employee housing. However, the plan has significant and unavoidable traffic and circulation impacts, and housing demands will increase due to the larger workforce. The Council has decided to proceed with support for the plan.

Items 6.10 and 6.11 were pulled from the consent calendar for further discussion.

6.10 Recommended Action: Award a contract to Evolution Industries for $89,593.65 to resurface the wash bay at the Stevens Lane Corp Yard. This item was pulled because additional work was discovered, raising the cost to $94,854.72.

6.11 Recommended Action: Authorize the Town Manager to sign a contract with TranSystems for up to $345,000 to conduct a feasibility study for a new pedestrian crossing at the downtown railroad. This item was pulled by a community member who stressed the need for better crosswalks on Donner Lake Road. The resident shared concerns after nearly being hit three times recently and losing her daughter in a traffic accident on Donner Lake Road.

Note that Town Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.

The next Town Council meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

