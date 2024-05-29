Truckee Town Council discusses Fiscal Year 2024/25 Annual Operating Budget

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, May 28, to discuss the Fiscal Year 2024/25 Annual Operating Budget.

The budget serves as an estimation of revenue and planned expenses for the upcoming fiscal year, including a four-year projection to ensure the sustainability of the current plan over a five-year horizon. The spending philosophy is to “only spend what you need.” Unspent funds become one-time money in the fund balance, which is then used for CIP funding and designations. Surplus and savings balances can be utilized to increase reserves, fund Capital Improvement Projects, or stabilize services and capital outlays in the near term.

For the general fund, property tax is the largest revenue source, with a projected 4% increase for the next fiscal year. Sales tax revenue is projected to decrease by 1.4% from the Amended Budget but increase by 1.6% from Estimated Actuals. No increase is expected for Occupancy Tax from the amended budget or estimated actuals. The total projected revenue for all town funds for FY 2024/25 is $73.5 million.

Regarding wages and benefits, the town is projected to be in the 5% pay-for-performance pool based on revenue projections. Budget allocations for key focus areas include $22 million for housing, $29 million for sustainability, under $1 million for emergency preparedness, $3 million for community cohesion and communication, and $100 million for infrastructure. Additionally, there is a $16 million contingency fund for emergency services.

There was also discussion about redesigning and developing Jibboom Street. Additionally, there was consideration of setting aside the Trout Creek and West River parking projects to focus resources on the Jibboom Street project.

Ultimately, the Council decided to proceed with the budget as presented, making a slight adjustment to reallocate the resources set aside for the Trout Creek project to the Jibboom Street project instead.

Council reviewed the Town of Truckee’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR), Audit Report, Single Audit, and review of the Appropriations Limit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

The audit results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, indicate a thorough and independent evaluation of the financial statements. The auditor’s role involves extensive planning and preliminary information gathering before conducting fieldwork. A key focus is ensuring that essential duties are appropriately segregated. The audit covers several critical areas, including cash receipts, disbursements, payroll, journal entries, and bank reconciliations. Various tests are performed, such as balance confirmations, cut-off testing for receivables and payables, detailed transaction tests, and analytical reviews.

The MUN Audit team completed the audit, including the Single Audit. The independent auditor’s report concluded that the financial statements were accurate and free of material misstatements. The report under government auditing standards found no material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, or compliance exceptions. In summary, the financial health and reporting of the Town of Truckee are sound. Additionally, GASB 96 concerning Subscription-Based Information Technology Arrangements (SBITAs) was implemented.

The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report highlighted three primary revenue sources for the general fund: property tax, sales tax, and transient occupancy tax. Government-wide expenditures have consistently included public works, general government, and public safety over the years. There was a slight increase in the government-wide ending net position, as well as in the unrestricted net position.

The Council accepted the financial report and audit, affirming the town’s robust financial management and compliance with auditing standards.

The Historic Preservation Advisory Commission Award was presented. The Annual Historic Preservation Advisory Commission Award aims to support preservation efforts within the town. This year’s recipient is the project at 10160 Church Street, which involves installing all new plumbing and electrical systems. The plan ensures that the building will last another 100 years. This award coincides with Preservation Month, highlighting the town’s commitment to maintaining its historic sites.

Additionally, the proclamation for the 75th Anniversary of Tahoe Forest Hospital was read. In 1945, citizens united to establish a hospital district, culminating in the official opening of Tahoe Forest Hospital on Monday, Apr. 14, 1952. Congratulations to Tahoe Forest Hospital for 75 years of dedicated service. The Joseph family and the Rotary Club have been instrumental in supporting the hospital’s growth and success.

Pride Month is celebrated every June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. This year, Truckee will declare its pride in its residents and their love for one another. Despite the ongoing violence faced by members of the LGBTQ+ community, Truckee is committed to fostering inclusion and belonging. A group of grassroots volunteers has organized Truckee Pride Week to celebrate and support the community.

May is designated as Affordable Housing Month. Many neighbors are unhoused or unable to afford living in Truckee, resulting in long commutes. Placemate has successfully housed over 390 people in Truckee, and the Rooted Rentals program is set to launch soon, further addressing the housing crisis.

The Town Manager reported that the first green waste drop-off event will take place this Friday. Additionally, Truckee Day is scheduled for this Saturday, June 1. The event will feature a community barbecue, live music, and a bike valet service to encourage residents to ride their bikes to the festivities.

The next Town Council meeting will be on Tuesday, June 11 at 5 p.m at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.