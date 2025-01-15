Truckee Town Council discusses new library 

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, Jan. 14, to discuss updates regarding the new library.

April Cole, Executive Director of the Friends of the Truckee Library, presented the first look at the schematic designs for the new Truckee Regional Library. The project aims to replace the outdated 1974 facility with a modern, community-driven space. Cole shared key milestones, including the formation of the Truckee Library Joint Powers Authority and the securing of over $500,000 in 2024 fundraising. She emphasized the importance of community input in shaping the design, which will feature expanded areas for children, teens, and creative activities, as well as a flexible event space for up to 300 people.

Evolving plans for the Truckee Library fundraising campaign were discussed, with a target of raising $7 million to $12 million over the next three to five years. The proposed library will be an all-electric facility designed with sustainability in mind.

Council revisited a long-standing discussion about extending health, dental, and vision benefits to elected officials. A report from Human Resources Manager Bonnie Thompson-Hardin explored the financial and logistical implications of such a move, highlighting the potential cost of up to $170,000 annually for the town. Councilmembers debated the proposal, with some expressing concern over the cost while others argued that providing health benefits could attract a more diverse range of candidates. Ultimately, Council decided to move forward with health coverage with a 3 to 2 vote.

An update on the Truckee B Cycle program, which has been enhancing local transportation since its launch in June 2023, was given. Alfred Knotts, Transportation Program Manager, and Brian Conger, Chief Business Officer for Bicycle Transit Systems, outlined the program’s success and its plans for the future. Despite challenges, including financial sustainability concerns, the program has seen growth, with a 53% increase in trips over the past year.

Feedback from users has been positive, with many appreciating the program’s contribution to both recreational and environmentally-friendly transportation. Organizers are focused on finding solutions to maintain the program’s financial viability, with plans to refine station locations and expand engagement efforts in 2025.

Council addressed financial challenges within the B Cycle program, which faces a funding gap of $50,000 to $100,000. While the program has contributed to eco-friendly transportation, it remains reliant on external support, with revenue from ridership not covering all expenses.

During the meeting, Councilmembers Lindsay Romack and Courtney Henderson were formally re-sworn into office, reinforcing their continued commitment to the values that shape Truckee’s growth.

Councilmembers also celebrated Councilmember Henderson’s appointment to the Rodel Fellowship in Public Leadership, a program that recognizes leaders committed to advancing collaborative problem-solving. Her participation reflects Truckee’s growing influence, and the council expressed pride in her appointment.

The council also reviewed updates to its 2025 committee and liaison assignments, making several changes. Notably, Councilmember Romack will serve as the primary liaison to the Chamber of Commerce, with Councilmember Henderson as the alternate. Several committees, including the Reach Code and Outdoor Recreation Committees, were sunsetted as their work concluded.

Mayor Jan Zabriskie reflected on the ongoing devastation caused by wildfires in Southern California. He shared his personal experience of living in fire-prone areas, underscoring the human toll of such disasters and calling for collective action in the face of these tragedies.

In response, Councilmember Henderson announced a new town-led initiative aimed at providing support to wildfire survivors. A collection drive for essential goods will take place over the next week, with donations being accepted at the Truckee Welcome Center (in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce), Truckee Rec and Park Building, and Truckee Town Hall.

Items requested include new socks, underwear, bras, diapers, baby formula, non-perishable food, and safety gear like gloves, goggles, and air purifiers. Henderson, who is spearheading the initiative, plans to deliver the donations personally to the LA Dream Center, a nonprofit aiding families affected by the fires. Nearby communities, such as Mammoth Lakes, Kings Beach, Tahoe City, and South Lake Tahoe, are organizing similar drives.

Truckee Dance Factory livened up the evening with art. Zoe Meyer / Sierra Sun

Lastly, the meeting featured a performance by the Truckee Dance Factory. Co-owner and director PJ Curren emphasized the power of the arts in building identity and fostering a sense of belonging among Truckee’s youth. The performance earned praise from the council, and there was discussion about making such events a recurring feature at future civic gatherings.

The next Town Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 5 p.m. at Town Hall.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.