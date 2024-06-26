Truckee Town Council discusses Pioneer Commerce Center building appeal

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, June 25, to discuss the appeal of Pioneer Commerce Center Building.

On May 1, 2024, the town issued a Notice of Violation to the property owners after coming to believe unpermitted construction was occurring on the site located at the boat storage building in the Pioneer Commerce Center Building.

Staff has expressed concerns about the large volumes of illegal work already occurring on this industrial building. This is not a case of a homeowner making a minor mistake, according to Staff. The appellant claims they have been working with the Town side-by-side since 2000 and feels this situation is more of an indictment of their character than just concerns about legal code violations.

Some community members believe there is a hostile environment within the Town of Truckee staff and feel the appellant is being unfairly charged. Many community members think the situation should not have escalated to this level and believe the appellant is being wrongfully embarrassed. One community member stated, “this is either incompetency at best, or at worst, this is a targeted attack to make an example of anyone in the building industry who does anything without permission.”

Despite these sentiments, the Council is concerned about community safety. After a lengthy deliberation, the Council decided to deny the appeal, uphold all the actions of the directors, amend Section 5 of the agreement to extend the compliance date to Oct. 14, 2024, authorize the Town Manager to execute a tolling agreement as part of this decision, and modify the compliance date in findings 7 and 8 to Oct. 14, 2024.

Council reviewed a tax measure, commonly referred to as a sales tax, that will be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot. Staff has indicated that this decision follows a thorough process of deliberation and informed decision-making. The proposed measure, a general sales tax of ½%, aims to generate an estimated $3.5 million per year. The Council ultimately decided to adopt the resolution, including a modification to implement a 15-year sunset clause, passing the measure with a 4:1 vote.

During the public comment section, a number of residents have expressed a strong desire for a protected bike lane extending throughout the town. One athlete shared a harrowing account of a near-death experience with a truck while cycling, reinforcing the urgency of this request.

Concerns were also raised about alleged code enforcement abuses in Truckee. One resident said, “The Town of Truckee staff is strangling us in code.”

Emissions from the town’s municipal operations were presented. In March 2022, the town contracted with nZero to track these emissions, with a detailed dashboard now available on the KeepTruckeeGreen website. From 2008 to 2022, there has been an overall decline in greenhouse gas emissions, with the most significant decrease observed in the vehicle fleet and equipment sector. Renewable diesel was introduced in 2021, but it was not fully incorporated until 2023. Additionally, employee commuting emissions saw a slight reduction in 2022. The town is currently working on the 2022 greenhouse gas inventory report, which is expected to be completed by August.

During the Town Manager report, there was a reminder that there will be no council meetings in July. Additionally, on Wednesday, June 26, join Truckee for Bike Everywhere Day.

The town’s senior accountant presented the annual operating budget. The total operating expenses amount to $50.6 million, which includes funding for 159 full-time employees. It is a balanced budget where revenues exceed expenses, and it includes a contingency savings of 40% in the general fund expenses. For the five-year capital improvement plan, the total funded project expenses will be $147.8 million, covering 101 projects. Ultimately, the Council decided to adopt the budget.

The next Town Council meeting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.